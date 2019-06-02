Canada downs Ireland to win Paris 7s Challenge Trophy final

Canada displayed plenty of character Sunday in winning the Challenge Trophy with a 28-12 defeat of Ireland in the consolation final at the last World Series Rugby Sevens tournament of the season in Paris.

The Canadians — who went 0-3 in pool play on Saturday — rebounded with a trio of victories the following day.

Canada opened the scoring in the game's first minute on a try from Mike Fuailefau and led 21-5 at halftime.

Harry Jones, Josiah Morra and substitue Adam Zaruba added tries for the Canadians, who dropped out of medal contention at the Paris Sevens tournament by losing all three of its pool games on Saturday.

The ninth-place finish is the second-best showing of the season for Canada, which has struggled through the 10-stop world series circuit.

Canada tied for seventh twice, including last weekend in London.

Canada also finished seventh in Hamilton, New Zealand, and was 15th in Hong Kong, 10th in Vancouver, 13th in Las Vegas and 11th in Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town and Sydney.

Canada opened Sunday with a 31-12 win over Wales in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

That victory set up a date with England in the Trophy semifinals, which Canada took 41-28.

Josiah Morra scored a hat trick of tries for the Canadians.

The Canadian men came into the Paris tournament ranked No. 11 in the standings.

They will next be gearing up for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens 2020 Olympic Qualifier in July in the Cayman Islands

On the winner's side of the tournament bracket, Fiji sealed the overall Series title with a 33-14 victory over the U.S. in the Cup semifinals.

Fiji came into Paris with a slim, two-point lead over the Americans, and by virtue of their win on Sunday, will finish on top of the overall season standings.

Fiji will meet the winner of the South Africa vs. New Zealand match in the Cup final.

The Americans finished fourth in Paris after dropping a 24-7 decision to South Africa in the bronze-medal match.