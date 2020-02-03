Canada adds to medal tally on final day of Four Continents speed skating championships

Canada added three more medals to its tally on the final day of the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships on Sunday, with both the men's and ladies Team Pursuit landing on the podium and Laurent Dubreuil earning a silver in the men's 1000-metre event.

Dubreuil's time of 1:08.546 was two-thousandths of a second slower than gold medallist Koki Kubo of Japan. Rounding out the podium was South Korean Jin-Su Kim.

"It was a good race and I am happy with my performance," said Dubreuil. "I certainly would have liked to be faster, but I was just beat by another great skater who often finishes in the Top 10 internationally."

The men's Team Pursuit earned Canada's only gold medal of the competition, clocking in at 3:44.261.

Kaleb Muller of Cranford, Alta., Toronto's Hayden Mayeur and Ottawa's Jake Weidemann claimed the top spot after the American team was disqualified in the final pair. The squads from South Korea and Kazakhstan took second and third position, respectively.

WATCH | Canadians win team pursuit gold:

Meanwhile, Winnipeg's Lindsey Kent, Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., and Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man., skated to a silver medal in the ladies Team Pursuit, behind the Americans and ahead of the Chinese athletes.

With a time of 3:08.604, they brought the total number of Canadian medals from the Four Continents Championships to eight.

WATCH | Watch Day 3 coverage of the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships: