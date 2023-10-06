Canada adds 64,000 jobs in September, wages continue to drive higher

Canada added 64,000 jobs in September, Statistics Canada reported on Friday, while the unemployment rate remaining steady at 5.5 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Canada added 63,800 net jobs in September, Statistics Canada reported on Friday, while the unemployment rate remaining steady at 5.5 per cent for the third month in a row.

The increase was more than triple what was expected. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 20,000 jobs, and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent in August.

Average hourly wages increased 5 per cent annually in September, following an increase of 4.9 per cent in August.

Canada's labour market growth has been supported by strong population growth.

"The upward trend in employment continues to occur in the context of the highest rate of population growth since 1957," Statistics Canada said in its data release on Friday. The agency said the population of people aged 15 and older increased 82,000 in the month of September.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

