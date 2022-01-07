Canada added 55,000 jobs in December, before Omicron restrictions

A "Help wanted" sign is seen in the window of a bakery in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (REUTERS)

New data show Canada's job market was beating expectations, before the Omicron variant shut down large swathes of the economy.

Statistics Canada says 55,000 jobs were added in December, around twice as many as economists expected.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.9 per cent.

But Statistics Canada says the data collected reflect labour market conditions during the week of December 5 to 11, before stricter public health measures were implemented to tackle Omicron.

More to come.

Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

