Canada added 378,000 mostly full-time jobs in September, as COVID-19 cases spiked

Canada’s COVID-19 ravaged economy created 378,000 jobs in September, even as COVID-19 cases surged.

The bulk of them, 334,000, were full-time positions, according to Statistics Canada.

The strong month brings the unemployment rate down to 9 per cent from 10.2 per cent.

The number of Canadians who were employed but worked less than half their usual hours due to the pandemic fell by 108,000.

Quebec and Ontario were the provinces with the strongest job creation.

More to come.

Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

