Canada 4th in team relay at luge World Cup in Austria

A new-look Canadian squad finished just shy of the podium Sunday at a luge World Cup event in Igls, Austria.

Trinity Ellis, Justin Snith, Tristan Walker and Reid Watts placed fourth in two minutes 9.925 seconds in the first team relay of the season.

Italy's Dominik Fischnaller, Andrea Voetter and the doubles team of Ivan Nagler and Fabian Malleier posted a winning time of 2:09.638, followed by Austria in 2:09.663 and Germany in 2:09.866.

Jonas Mueller of Austria also won the men's race in 1:41.015 on the first day of men's competition this season. Russia's Roman Repilov was second in 1:41.162 and Fischnaller third in 1:41.207.

This was only the second World Cup weekend in the last nine seasons when four or more races were contested and a different nation won every gold medal.

Russia won the women's gold and Germany took the doubles win on Saturday, followed by Austria and Italy grabbing gold on Sunday.

The last time that happened was the closing weekend of the 2010-11 campaign at Sigulda, Lativa, when Canada, Russia, Austria and Germany all won one gold apiece.