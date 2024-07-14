Canada 2-2 Uruguay (4-3 pens): Player ratings on the night for Jesse Marsch's men

Canada lost to Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 third place match ending its tournament with a solid performance, but disappointing result.

Canada only scored two goals in regulation coming into its final game of the tournament, but Jesse Marsch got the results needed in the end to end up here. Canada looked up for it tonight hoping to end its tournament on a high note. And, for critics highlighting Canada's goal-scoring woes, the team put two past Rochet who has been one of the standout goalkeepers this tournament. Unfortunately, Canada's defense couldn't win it in regulation after Luis Suarez equalize.

Marsch made a handful of changes to his starting XI on the night compared to Bielsa. After his comments toward USA's head coaching vacancy the night before, a big performance was only going to get fans behind this project even more. And up until stoppage time, it looked like the team was going to go home happy. Unfortunately for the team and fans, Canada lost on penalties after poor attempts from Ismael Kone and Alphonso Davies.

All in all though, it's hard to not be excited about Marsch's project. This team achieved much more than many thought in its first-ever Copa America. With the World Cup two years away, this is going to be a project to watch.

Starters

GK: Dayne St. Clair - 6/10 - St. Clair was beat after a loose ball on a set piece fell to Rodrigo Bentancur. He made a massive save in the 92nd minute to deny Luis Suarez. He was bizarrely yellow carded during penalty kicks.

LB: Richie Lareya - 5/10 - After starting on the right wing against Venezuela, Lareya started over Alphonso Davies after the Bayern Munich defender suffered an injury in the semi-finals.

CB: Moise Bombito - 6/10 - The MLS defender linked with a move abroad assisted Kone on the equalizer.

CB: Luc de Fougerolles - 5/10 - The Fulham defender picked up a yellow card early on, but did alright to calm things down for the rest of the night.

RB: Alistair Johnston - 5/10 - Johnston was fine on the night, getting subbed for Davies in the 62nd minute.

CDM: Ismael Kone - 8/10 - Kone scored a gorgeous, standing scissor-kick goal in the 21st minute to equalize for Canada. In the second half, he blasted a shot at Rochet that fell back to David for the go-ahead goal. Easily man of the match on the night for the team, but his penalty attempt was poor and saved.

CDM: Mathieu Choiniere - 7/10 - Choiniere did a great job on the night getting stuck in against Uruguay's potent attack.

CAM: Jonathan Osorio - 6/10 - Osorio should've scored toward the end of the first half to take the lead, but the midfielder was serviceable alongside Kone.

CAM: Jacob Shaffelburg - 6/10 - Shaffelburg stepped up with Tajon Buchanan going down with a fibia injury. He played some decent balls into the box on set pieces that weren't put away.

CAM: Ali Ahmed - 6/10 - Ahmed did his best trying to link play, but Canada struggled to capitalize in key moments.

ST: Tani Oluwaseyi - 5/10 - Oluwaseyi got his first start of the tournament ahead of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. He missed some great chances to score on the night. He was subbed off in the 67th minute.

Substitutes

Alphonso Davies - 5/10 - Davies was good for 30 minutes on the night after suffering an injury against Argentina. His panenka penalty attempt was the last kick of the night.

Jonathan David - 7/10 - David was relatively quiet after first coming on, but he scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute. A massive goal for David and Canada. He also buried his penalty first for the Reds.

Derek Cornelius - 7/10 - Cornelius made a massive tackle to deny Uruguay a goal in the second half. He followed that tackle up in the 70th minute with a huge block.

Liam Millar - 5/10 - Came on in the 77th minute alongside Blair.

Thelonius Bair - 5/10 - Along with Millar, he saw the rest of the game out in regulation.

Jesse Marsch - 7/10 - Made a ton of changes from the semi-finals. He had some harsh words in the pre-match press conference in regards to USA's head coach opening, but you can't blame the former Leeds United man. This tournament has been a major positive moving forward for Canada and Marsch, even if the night ended on a sour note. Any major criticism for the manager with how the game ended is harsh.