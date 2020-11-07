Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Excluding significant items, second quarter earnings per common share of $0.28 (1)

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity Group, the Company) (TSX: CF) today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"Our second fiscal quarter results reflect the breadth of our offerings, the resiliency of our business mix and the strength of the entire CG team. We earned record firmwide revenue for the second consecutive quarter and it was the strongest quarter on record for investment banking activities," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

"Despite concerns about the pandemic's ongoing influence on world economies, in addition to near-term political uncertainty in the UK and the U.S., we have good momentum and a supportive backdrop for activities in our core midmarket focus areas. We begin the second half of fiscal 2021 with a stronger market position in each of our businesses and geographies and a resilient business mix that is capable of delivering enduring value for our shareholders."

Second quarter and six- month fiscal year-to-date highlights:

(All dollar amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Second quarter revenue of $390.4 million , highest quarterly revenue on record, surpassing Q1/21 revenue

Record quarterly investment banking revenue of $131.6 million, an increase of 153.2% year-over-year on continued strength in mid-market life sciences, technology and mining sectors

Excluding significant items (1), diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter were $0.28 per share ($0.25 per share on an IFRS basis)

Excluding significant items (1), diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of fiscal 2021 were $0.53 per share ($0.47 per share on an IFRS basis)

Excluding significant items (1), our global wealth management businesses contributed 46% of diluted earnings per share for our operating businesses in the second quarter and 47% of diluted earnings per share fiscal year-to-date

Total client assets in our global wealth management businesses reached $73.4 billion, an increase of 6.6% from Q1/21 and an increase of 12.1% from Q2/20

, an increase of 6.6% from Q1/21 and an increase of 12.1% from Q2/20 Purchased 49,600 common shares for cancellation under the normal course issuer bid during the six months ended September 30, 2020

Second quarter common share dividend of $0.055 per share



Three months ended September 30 Quarter-over-quarter change Three months ended June 30 Quarter-over-quarter change

Q2/21 Q2/20

Q1/21

Revenue $390,357 $270,697 44.2 % $377,728 3.3 % Second fiscal quarter highlights- adjusted1 Expenses - excluding significant items1 $339,843 $242,125 40.4 % $335,965 1.2 % Earnings per common share – diluted, excluding significant items1 $0.28 $0.18 55.6 % $0.25 12.0 % Net Income - excluding significant items1,2 $36,891 $23,760 55.3 % $32,897 12.1 % Net Income attributable to common shareholders – excluding significant items1,3 $32,982 $21,512 53.3 % $29,065 13.5 % Second fiscal quarter highlights- IFRS Expenses $344,499 $254,527 35.3 % $340,674 1.1 % Earnings per common share – diluted $0.25 $0.10 150.0 % $0.22 13.6 % Net Income2 $32,993 $13,178 150.4 % $28,964 13.9 % Net Income attributable to common shareholders3 $29,084 $11,137 161.1 % $25,132 15.7 %

Core business performance highlights:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

The Company's combined global wealth management operations earned revenue of $146.0 million for the second fiscal quarter and $283.9 million for the first six months of the fiscal year, year-over-year increases of 26.5% and 15.8% respectively. Excluding significant items (1), the second quarter pre-tax net income contribution from this segment improved by 23.7% year-over-year to $26.9 million.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management North America generated $67.3 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations and before taxes, recorded net income of $11.7 million in Q2/21





Wealth management operations in the UK & Europe generated $64.3 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding significant items (1), recorded net income of $14.1 million before taxes in Q2/21





generated in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding significant items , recorded net income of before taxes in Q2/21 Wealth management operations in Australia generated $14.3 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations and before taxes, and excluding significant items (1) recorded net income of $1.1 million before taxes in Q2/21, a slight increase of $0.4 million from Q1/21

In the UK & Europe, second quarter revenue decreased by 3.1% compared to the same period one year ago, primarily due to the reduction in interest revenue attributable to the lower interest rate environment and lower volume of execution-only activities during the three-month period. Excluding significant items (1), the pre-tax profit margin in this business was 22.8% for the first six months of fiscal 2021, an improvement of 1.7 percentage points when measured on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue in the Company's North American wealth management business increased by 37.5% year-over-year, primarily due to increased investment banking revenue from higher new issue activity compared to the same period in the prior year, in addition to higher commissions and fees revenue. The pre-tax profit margin in this business increased to 17.4% for the three-month period and increased by 0.7 percentage points to 15.6% for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Our Australian wealth management operations earned revenue of $14.3 million and excluding significant items (1), pre-tax net income of $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting contributions from the acquisition of Patersons Securities Limited in Q3/20.

Total client assets in the Company's global wealth management businesses at the end of the second fiscal quarter amounted to $73.4 billion.

Client assets in North America were $24.6 billion as at September 30, 2020, an increase of 10.8% from $22.2 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 20.8% from $20.4 billion at September 30, 2019.





Client assets in the UK & Europe were $45.4 billion (£26.4 billion) as at September 30, 2020, an increase of 4.2% from $43.6 billion (£25.9 billion) at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 2.7% from $44.2 billion (£27.1 billion) at September 30, 2019.





were (£26.4 billion) as at , an increase of 4.2% from (£25.9 billion) at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 2.7% from (£27.1 billion) at . Client assets in Australia were $3.4 billion (AUD 3.5 billion) as at September 30, 2020 , an increase of 9.9 % from $3.1 billion (AUD 3.3 billion) last quarter. In addition to client assets held in our investment management platform, client assets totalling $12.1 billion (AUD 12.6 billion) are also held in other accounts on our Australian wealth management trading platform.

Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets

Excluding significant items (1), the Company's global capital markets businesses contributed pre-tax net income of $42.9 million for the second quarter, an increase of 387.9% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Globally, this segment earned revenue of $476.4 million for the first six months of the fiscal year, an improvement of 40.6%, compared to the same period a year ago. Revenue for the second quarter was $241.5 million, an increase of 62.4% from $148.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets led or co-led 99 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$3.9 billion during fiscal Q2/21.





during fiscal Q2/21. Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets participated in 155 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$19.3 billion during fiscal Q2/21.

The US capital markets business was the largest contributor of revenue for this segment, with quarterly revenue of $113.0 million, representing an increase of 64.9% year over year. This included an increase of $17.8 million in principal trading revenue over Q2/20 resulting from increased trading volume during the quarter. Investment banking revenue also increased by 108.5% year-over-year, to $32.7 million, reflecting robust new-issue activity, primarily in the life sciences and technology segments.

Revenue in the Canadian capital markets operations increased by 27.2% year-over-year as a result of higher investment banking and commissions and fees revenue. This business continues to be a top-ranked domestic underwriter in the region and is the leading IPO underwriter for the calendar year-to-date.

