Can Manchester City win the quadruple this season?



They may not be Invincibles, but Manchester City are a very special team right now.

Not only is Pep Guardiola’s side fighting in four competitions—the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup—but they are the favorite to win all of them. Yes, even the Champions League.

No English side has ever won all four trophies on offer, while Celtic are the only British side to achieve such a feat, all the way back in 1967.

The bookmakers seem to believe there is a real chance City can end the season with another four trophies in the cabinet—but don’t put your house on that bet. Take a look at FC Yahoo’s latest video to see why and be sure to give your thoughts below the fold.