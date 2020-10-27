Can Gervonta 'Tank' Davis become a boxing star?

Gervonta Davis will be the last to make the long, slow walk to the ring on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the normal position for the show’s big star.

He’ll face veteran Leo Santa Cruz for both the WBA super featherweight world championship and the WBA lightweight championship. It’s a rare feat in boxing to fight for titles in different divisions on the same night, last accomplished by the great Sugar Ray Leonard when he defeated Donnie Lalonde in 1988 for the WBC super middleweight and WBC light heavyweight titles.

Allowing Davis to collect two belts is also a nod toward stardom. His promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr., is so certain he’s going to be a star that he’s jumped in the ring and helped train him, alongside chief trainer Calvin Ford.

He’s an undefeated knockout artist who takes on Santa Cruz in the biggest fight of his life with a 23-0 record and 22 knockouts.

Davis also is a legitimate ticket seller, putting fans into seats most places he goes.

On fight night, he’ll be a week shy of 26 and in a division loaded with attractive matches to make.

Yet, it’s also fair to question whether Davis will be able to make that step that so few make and become a star. Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who has repeatedly insisted the lightweight division goes through Davis, was cautious when discussing the card’s prospects for robust pay-per-view sales on Saturday.

He did his best to temper expectations.

“We don’t have any expectations,” Ellerbe told Yahoo Sports. “We expect to do very good, but this is his first pay-per-view fight. We understand the conditions we’re in and we’ve had a good promotion. We’re excited for this weekend.”

Gervonta Davis knocks out Hugo Ruiz in the first round of their WBA super featherweight championship fight at StubHub Center on Feb. 9, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) More

Knockout punchers tend to catch the eye of the general public, particularly if they do it against high-profile opponents. Mike Tyson proved that years ago, when he was an unknown heavyweight blowing through everyone put in front of him in a round or two.

Davis has benefitted from his connection with Mayweather, who introduced him to the hip-hop audience that gave him a powerful base as he was turning into a bigger attraction. Davis is popular among rappers and musicians who tweet about him and talk about him, helping him sell tickets.

There is little more valuable to a boxing promoter than a fighter who puts people in the seats, and Davis has done that thus far.

“That’s one aspect of it,” Ellerbe said of Davis’ appeal in the hip-hop world. “Floyd has done a tremendous job putting him out there and giving him the stamp. But just like with anything, it’s a process.”

This will be his first fight since stopping Yuriorkis Gamboa on Dec. 28 in Atlanta. A little more than a month after that win, Davis was caught on video grabbing the mother of one of his children by the neck at a celebrity basketball game and dragging her out of the arena.

He was arrested and eventually charges with two counts of misdemeanor battery. He faced no repercussions from boxing for the incident.

He appeared on a podcast with Brian Custer and addressed the incident. He told Custer he sought anger management treatment, but denied he’d hit her.

“It wasn't because I have to, it was more so because of the situation in the future, knowing how to deal with stuff in the future,” he said.

He should be commended for seeking help, but it was an unsettling and disturbing video that was viewed by millions. He has to hope people forget the video or won’t care about it enough to skip his fights.

But even beyond that, there are issues which makes one question how big Davis can become. Nearly every major star in the sport’s history — guys like Leonard, Mayweather, Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya and Muhammad Ali — used the media to their advantage.

Story continues