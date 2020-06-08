Can fantasy managers trust Miles Sanders as an elite running back in 2020?

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Miles Sanders most people wanted him to be “the guy” in the backfield. After Sanders got out of Saquon Barkley’s shadow at Penn State and flashed at times as a rookie, it was hard to root against him.

Yet, as much as we want him to be the guy, coach Doug Pederson seemingly has different ideas.

Liz Loza and NFL Network’s Adam Rank discuss in the video above.

Having Sanders be the workhorse of the Philly offense would be a dream come true, but Adam says Pederson wants a committee and doesn’t want to overload his backs, making this an untrustworthy situation. Not to mention, Sanders’ current price tag (the second round of drafts) is too high for Adam.

Liz points out that the Eagles have shown interest in adding LeSean McCoy and Devonta Freeman — further muddying this situation.

At the end of the day, is Sanders worth that second-round pick? Both the experts agree that the talented young runner just doesn’t see the volume to warrant such a high choice, but the third round might be a better place to start thinking about his services.

Liz also points out that Sanders’ volume could be in trouble in the passing game too, with 2020 draft choices Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts in the mix now, along with what’s expected to be a healthy corps of Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert.