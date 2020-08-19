Can Alex Smith protect himself? We'll see. But he has every reason in the world to want to try

Alex Smith’s road to recovery over the last 21 months has been fraught with highs and lows, pain and self-doubt, the lasting effects of the devastating leg injury he suffered in November 2018 evident with the black brace he wears on his right leg to this day.

Wednesday, however, was an unmistakable high for the 36-year-old quarterback, who has not only beat the odds by returning to practice with the Washington Football Team earlier this week, but also insists he is feeling better every day.

“Today was the best I’ve felt out there, for sure,” Smith told reporters Wednesday during his first press conference since the injury. “So I’ll just keep stacking them.”

Smith is currently working in 7-on-7 drills with Washington. That he’s even practicing at all is a testament to his work ethic and mental toughness.

The injury was gruesome — the bone in his leg pierced his skin while he was being sacked — and a recent ESPN documentary on his rehab called “Project 11” revealed how ugly the ensuing war against the flesh-eating bacteria that promptly attacked his wound has been. He needed multiple surgeries to save his leg and extensive, grueling rehab to regain the use of it.

“I had so many doubts,” Smith said Wednesday. “On a lot of days, I was sure I would never be in this position today … it’s hard to know what you’re made of until you get tested with something like this.”

Alex Smith overcame a grueling rehab process to return to practice with Washington this week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) More

But Smith kept working diligently, putting everything into his rehab.

”You build up a lot of walls in your head when you’re in the hospital, wheelchair-bound and in a walker, as far as what you’ll ever be able to do again,” Smith said. “Then you try to knock those walls down slowly. It took a long, long time before I could even look at my leg.”

Along the way, he not only learned patience, he also gained a clear understanding of why he couldn’t just retire and count his millions, why he had to keep pushing forward in hopes of a comeback.

“When I became a father, it’s something obviously that changed my life,” said Smith, who has three young children with his wife, Elizabeth. “I think you learn pretty quick that parenting wasn’t always about me telling them things, it was really more about the example that I give and lead with.

“And faced with this — the injury, the aftermath and the recovery process — [it was about] how I was gonna handle that.”

The older his kids get, Smith added, the more they see. He owed it to them to be a living example that it’s possible to come back from your worst nightmare, with the knowledge that even if he falls short of playing in games again, there’s nobility and honor in simply trying.

“I’m not gonna be ruled by fear,” Smith continued. “I think it’s easy to talk about it, but for me, [I wanted] to be about it.”

Besides, Smith said, there’s been much progress made in the medical field as it relates to rehabbing limb injuries in the last 10-15 years.

“This was something that, even if it was 10 years ago, I probably wouldn’t be able to be out there,” Smith said. “A lot of progress was made that I benefited from, so I really feel like I owe it as well to push the limits for the next person in line.”

Smith has to push those limits, because he now finds himself in a young quarterback room with a talented second-year starter in Dwayne Haskins Jr. and another quarterback the coaching staff already trusts in Kyle Allen.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said the next step for Smith is to graduate to 9-on-7 and 9-on-9 drills, which will not only allow the 17-year veteran to be reminded of what it’s like to have rushers coming at him, but also allow the coaching staff to watch how Smith handles it.

Rivera said Smith will also be judged on his footwork and how quickly he’s making decisions, with the goal of getting him to the point where he can participate in 11-on-11 drills, possibly as soon as this training camp.

Story continues