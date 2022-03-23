CAMRADATA 2022 IQ Awards Recognize Multiple Mackenzie Investments Strategies

Two Mackenzie Institutional Products identified as top performers within their categories

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced that it has won a CAMRADATA 2022 IQ Award for Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity (USD) Institutional Strategy, which placed at the top of its category in the Global Equity – Value All Cap (USD) CAMRADATA IQ Universe.

CAMRADATA, a leading provider of institutional data in the U.K., presents the IQ Awards annually. These reward excellence in asset performance based on five quantitative risk and performance indicators (excess returns, information ratio, hit rate, wins-losses and drawdown strength) and recognize the contribution that outstanding funds deliver on behalf of institutional investors.

"Mackenzie is thrilled to receive this accolade, which recognizes our robust institutional business, our commitment to growing our European institutional client base and our ability to offer top-performing, specialized investment solutions," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "A very special thank you goes out to the Mackenzie Greenchip Investment Team, whose innovation and dedication have earned them this well-deserved win."

Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity (USD) Institutional Strategy launched in January of 2008.The strategy features a concentrated portfolio of securities, diversified over a range of geographies, company sizes and environmental subsectors, and targets companies that are well-positioned to adjust to a green economy as resource and environmental issues come to the forefront of the global investment landscape.

In addition to this win, Mackenzie's Emerging Markets Small Cap Comp (USD) Institutional Strategy placed as the Runner Up in the Emerging Markets Equity - Small Cap (USD) IQ Universe.

For additional information on Mackenzie Investment's institutional solutions, please visit www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/institutional.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.2 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

