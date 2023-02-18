When Will Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Camplify Holdings Limited's (ASX:CHL) future prospects. Camplify Holdings Limited provides peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners and small-medium enterprises with a fleet of RVs to hirers. On 30 June 2022, the AU$140m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$8.2m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Camplify Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Camplify Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Transportation analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$3.1m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 88%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Camplify Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

