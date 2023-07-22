From camping trips to the cold shoulder, why the Middle East's most powerful friends fell out

They seemed to be the best of friends when they embarked on a camping and falconry trip in the Saudi desert to discuss matters of state, only seven years ago.

But this week, an explosive US media report has exposed a bitter rift between the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates [UAE], raising concerns that their rivalry could spill over into open hostility.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not spoken to Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for six months, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited multiple sources close to the pair.

The Crown Prince is also alleged to have threatened a Qatar-style blockade of the UAE during an off-the-record briefing with Saudi reporters in December, warning: “They will see what I can do.”

Saudi and Emirati officials have sought to play down the inflammatory details in the report and insist that relations between the two countries are strong.

A source close to the Saudi leadership stressed that rivalry between close allies is nothing new, citing the occasionally stormy partnership of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The relationship between the two Gulf states remains stable but may not always feel comfortable, they said.

It was all smiles when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (right) met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2018 - Anadolu

They added that there were no disagreements between the two states on how to tackle major regional conflicts, such as Syria and Yemen, though both are pursuing their interests.

But the claims suggest that a close relationship between the two men, who are better known by their initials MBS and MBZ, has gone sour as they struggle to fill a power vacuum in the Middle East left by the Biden Administration.

“These are two highly ambitious people who want to be key players in the region and the go-to players,” a senior US official told the Wall Street Journal, which also interviewed officials from Gulf states and former US intelligence agents for its report.

“On some level, they still collaborate. Now, neither seems comfortable with the other being on the same pedestal. On balance, it’s not helpful to us for them to be at each other’s throats,” the official added.

Since the US reduced its engagement in the Middle East, Mohammed bin Salman has been trying to present himself as the next major power player in the region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Anadolu

In recent months, he led the Arab world’s efforts to normalise relations with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who in May addressed an Arab League summit for the first time in a decade.

The process had actually been started several years earlier by the United Arab Emirates, which reopened its Damascus embassy back in 2018, but Riyadh appears to be taking much of the credit for the move.

The Crown Prince also sought help from China in a major thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran that will reopen their embassies and potentially forge an end to the ongoing war in Yemen, where Riyadh and Tehran back opposing sides.

The series of diplomatic coups appears to have frustrated MBZ, who not so long ago was more of a mentor than a rival to the Saudi ruler.

The Emirati leader is said to have played a key role in lobbying the Trump Administration in favor of MBS when he was the deputy Crown Prince - and helped to secure Mr. Trump’s high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017.

'Frustrated': Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Getty Images Europe

But the existing rivalries go far deeper than diplomacy. Both Gulf states are competing for global investment and want their capitals to be the home of choice for wealthy, powerful Western firms and expats.

Dubai currently has the edge, but Saudi Arabia has launched a string of investment and construction projects, such as the Neom mega-city, which aim to make the country far more attractive to foreigners.

When MBS sought to modernize his ultra-conservative kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported, he sought counsel from MBZ and hired the same consultants which the UAE had used for a similar project a decade earlier.

In economic terms, both Gulf states are increasingly clashing over oil production, while MBS has launched a second national airline to compete with UAE carrier Emirates.

Complementarity or competition?

The United States is said to be concerned that the Gulf power struggle may weaken efforts to build a security coalition against arch-foe Iran and could delay work on resolving the Yemen conflict.

Sir John Jenkins, the former UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said it was no surprise that rivalries were heating up but that this wouldn’t necessarily lead to a major blow-up between MBS and MBZ.

“MBS wants to turn [Saudi Arabia] in some ways into a supercharged version of the UAE, that complementarity now looks like competition. It can be managed - as long as both sides are happy to compromise,” he said.

1A UAE government spokesman denied that there was a rift between the two leaders.

“Allegations concerning strained relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are categorically false and lack foundation,” they told The Telegraph.

The Telegraph approached the Saudi authorities for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

“The UAE is a close regional partner of Saudi Arabia, and our policies converge on a wide range of issues of mutual interest,” a Saudi official told the Wall Street Journal when approached for comment about the alleged rift.