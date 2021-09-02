Out camping? Here's how to safely put out your campfire

The last long weekend of summer is upon us, and for many, that means heading into the wild for a spot of camping.

While there are few greater joys in life than a good, roaring campfire, they can be a serious wildfire risk if not put out properly (in fact, human-caused wildfires make up more than half of the yearly total).

Watch the video above from Kyle Brittain, The Weather Network's Alberta correspondent, for tips on how to safely extinguish a campfire.