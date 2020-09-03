Campillo in four-way tie for Andalucia Valderrama Masters lead

Jorge Campillo was in a four-way tie for the lead at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters after a difficult opening round.

Only five men went under par and Campillo was one of those to card a two-under-par 69, along with Connor Syme, Guido Migliozzi and John Catlin.

Pep Angles – the only other player to break 71 – is a shot further back.

Home hope Campillo, a two-time winner on the European Tour, admitted his approach to a course he knows well paid dividends.

"I am normally a patient man, especially on this golf course," he said in quotes published on the European Tour's website.

"You have to be and par is a good score on this golf course so it's easier for me to be patient on these kinds of courses."

The top-ranked players in the field found the going considerably tougher, with Bernd Wiesberger shooting a four-over 75, only one stroke better than Lee Westwood and Victor Perez.