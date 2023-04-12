Campervan seized at Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law's house was 'bought as SNP battle bus'

Police searched the former First Minister's home and seized the vehicle - PA

A luxury campervan reportedly seized by police from the home of Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law was bought to be used as an SNP election battle bus, it has been reported.



Party insiders told the Daily Record that the vehicle, which is thought to have cost around £110,000, was purchased during the pandemic for use in the spring 2021 Holyrood election campaign.



But it is understood the Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome was never used for that purpose after Covid restrictions were lifted by Ms Sturgeon.



Officers confiscated the vehicle from outside the home of Margaret Murrell, the 92-year-old mother of Peter Murrell. He is the SNP's former chief executive and Ms Sturgeon's husband.



Neighbours said the high-end campervan was originally delivered to the address in Dunfermline, Fife by two men in January 2021 and had not been moved since.



Police confiscated the vehicle at 9am on Wednesday last week, shortly after police started their search of Ms Sturgeon's and Mr Murrell's Glasgow home 50 miles away.



Mr Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive and Ms Sturgeon's husband, was arrested on April 6 by police investigating the spending of about £600,000 that was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.



He was released later that day pending further investigation. Police Scotland officers spent two days searching the couple's home and also raided the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.



Since July 2021 the force has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.



The second referendum never happened and some donors asked for their money back, saying they had been told the money would be ring-fenced for a referendum campaign.

Police at Ms Sturgeon's home on April 6, 2023 - Reuters





The campervan was an iSmove model, the latest version of which includes felt walls "for delightfully soothing acoustics", an expandable kitchen, electric shelves, mood lighting and a "disappearing" shower.



SNP sources said the campervan was purchased due to uncertainty over which Covid restrictions would be in place during the election campaign.



They said: “The campervan was about trying to have an ability to campaign while complying with the rules. It would have acted as a mobile campaign room. It would mean not having a need for hotels and minimise mixing.”



However, a party insider admitted: "It was not a great idea." Asked about the campervan at an event on Tuesday, Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister, said: "I’m not going to comment on a live police investigation.”



But Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour's deputy leader, said: "The SNP is now testing the credulity of the people of Scotland to the extreme.



"This massive expenditure of SNP funds has clearly been a colossal waste of money – with the motorhome left dormant on the driveway for years during the Holyrood elections in 2021 and the council elections in 2022."



She called for clarification on whether the SNP's ruling national executive committee (NEC) had "authorised this eye-watering waste of money.”



It emerged this week that the NEC was not informed about the resignation last September of the company that audits the SNP accounts, despite the party being unable to find a replacement.



Mr Yousaf also disclosed that he was only informed that accountants Johnston Carmichael had quit after he won the leadership election to succeed Ms Sturgeon on March 27.



The SNP was approached for comment.