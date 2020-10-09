Campbellton high school confirms positive case of COVID-19

The principal of a high school in Campbellton, N.B, has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Sugarloaf High School principal Michael O'Toole reported the case in a message to parents and guardians Thursday night. The information was posted on the school's Facebook page at 9:30 p.m. AT.

Classes have been cancelled for Friday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday there was a case of COVID-19 in Campbellton, involving a person in their 30s.

O'Toole told parents and guardians the school is working with public health officials to identify any students and school staff who may have been in contact with the virus.

The school's closure on Friday, O'Toole said, will allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

"We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days. Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate," O'Toole wrote.

He advised if there was no contact by public health officials, then students can continue to attend school.

"It is natural to want to know if your child may have been exposed to the virus. Public Health officials will inform those who are at risk of the next steps."

O'Toole said anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should call Tele-Care 811 or register them online for a test.

O'Toole said details and names won't be released to protect the privacy of students and school personnel. The principal asked that anyone involved be treated with kindness and respect, in person and on social media.

"Children and young people look to the adults in their lives to guide them on how to react to worrying and stressful events."

As a result of the government's decision to suspend the "bubble" with Quebec's Avignon region — which allowed non-essential day trips by residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix into New Brunswick — students who attended Sugarloaf High School will now be on remote learning.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 can continue to cross the border to attend school.

O'Toole said school, district and the Listuguj First Nation are working out details of details of delivering technology devices and personal items

"These details will be communicated as soon as they are available."