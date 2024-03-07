Campbell's Chunky unveils 'Legend Edition' cans featuring Jason Kelce. Here's how to get one

Jason Kelce says goodbye to the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce's football career is officially over, but that doesn't mean he'll stop getting endorsement deals.

Campbell's Chunky announced Thursday morning they are giving away 620 limited edition cans – a nod to Kelce's jersey number, 62 – featuring the recent NFL retiree's likeness and autograph on their first-ever "Legend Edition" can.

“I'm honored Campbell’s® Chunky® created this ‘Legend Edition’ can to celebrate me and my football career," Kelce said in a statement. "And as an added bonus to this awesome can, it means a lot that Chunky is also donating to (Be)Philly, a charity I founded and have put a lot of heart into.”

Campbell's Chunky donated $62,000 to the former Philadelphia Eagles center's charity. (Be)Philly "is primarily focused on improving the lives of students in the Philadelphia Public School system," according to their website.

"Our mission is to empower our students with the tools, confidence, and courage they need to build a brighter future for themselves, and for us all."

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL in a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Eagles. His brother, Travis, was in attendance, and the two shared an emotional moment at the conference and during their latest "New Heights" podcast episode.

How to win Campbell's Chunky "Legend Edition" Jason Kelce can

Fans of the Eagles, Kelce and chicken noodle soup 18 years or older will be able to enter the giveaway as early as 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7 with no purchase necessary. Entry to the giveaway is open until Thursday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Winners will be selected Tuesday, April 2.

