Campbell's 30 points, Anderson's buzzer-beater lead Northern Iowa past Illinois State, 85-84

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Trey Campbell led Northern Iowa with 30 points and Tytan Anderson scored the game-winning layup at the buzzer as the Panthers beat Illinois State 85-84 on Saturday night.

Campbell also contributed five rebounds for Northern Iowa (10-7, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Anderson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Ben Schwieger also scored 14 points for the Panthers.

The Redbirds (10-7, 2-4) were led in scoring by Chase Walker, who finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Illinois State also got 19 points and four assists from Johnny Kinziger. Jordan Davis had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Campbell scored 11 points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 43-36. Campbell led Northern Iowa with 19 points in the second half.

