Campbell wins final GB medal of Paris Olympics

Emily Campbell claimed Great Britain's final medal of the Paris Olympics with bronze in the women's +81kg weightlifting.

Britain will leave Paris with 65 medals, one more than they won in Tokyo three years ago, when Campbell took +87kg silver.

The 30-year-old finished with a total of 288kg, lifting 126kg in the snatch and 162kg in the clean and jerk.

Campbell celebrated with a cartwheel across the stage before congratulating China's Li Wenwen, who took gold, and silver medallist Park Hye-jeong of South Korea.

It is only the ninth Olympic weightlifting medal GB have won, with Campbell the only woman to finish on the podium.

Britain end the Games with 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 bronze.

More to follow.