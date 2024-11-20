Campbell scores 18, Northern Iowa beats Western Illinois 82-56

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell's 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Western Illinois 82-56 on Tuesday night.

Campbell shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Ben Schwieger had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Trey Deveaux and Marko Maletic finished with 15 points each for the Leathernecks (2-3).

