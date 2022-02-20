Campana, Higuain score as Inter Miami beats Charlotte FC 2-1 for first-ever trophy

It was just a preseason trophy, but the smiles on the faces of Inter Miami players, coaches, and staff as they lifted the Carolina Challenge Cup spoke volumes about what it meant to the club.

Inter Miami beat MLS expansion team Charlotte FC 2-1 in Charleston, South Carolina, Saturday night to clinch the preseason tournament.

Leo Campana scored the first goal off an assist from DeAndre Yedlin in the 25th minute and Gonzalo Higuain scored the second in the 50th minute after a smart pass from Noah Allen, a 17-year-old from Pembroke Pines who plays for the club’s USL Fort Lauderdale team but was called up to start for Inter Miami and fit right in.

“We have a boardroom at the training ground with a trophy cabinet in it that is empty at this moment in time, so this is the first trophy we’re going to enjoy putting in it,” Neville said. “We have meetings in there every single day and it’s something we talk about, something the ownership is saying, `bring trophies home.’ Winning breeds confidence, and even though it’s a preseason tournament it’s a little baby step forward.”

The regular season kicks off Feb. 26 at home against the Chicago Fire.

With a few expected starters out injured, Neville went with the following Starting XI: goalkeeper Clement Diop; defenders Allen, Christopher McVey, Damion Lowe, Jairo Quinteros, Yedlin; midfielder George Acosta, Gregore, Jean Mota; and forwards Higuain and Campana. The bench included six players from the USL Fort Lauderdale team.

The injured list included Victor Ulloa, Robbie Robinson, Bryce Duke, Kieran Gibbs, Nick Marsman, Mo Adams, Brek Shea and Edison Azcona.

Inter Miami’s defense looked solid against Charlotte. The only goal it conceded was an extra-time penalty kick by former teammate Christian Makoun, who was traded to Charlotte in order to acquire U.S. national team right back Yedlin.

The offense had many bright spots, including Jean Mota linking up well with fellow Brazilian Gregore and the Argentine Higuain.

“Jean Mota has been sensational in preseason, his character, personality, performances, he’s team oriented and he’s got great quality,” Neville said. “People with left foot always look a bit more stylish. He can spot a pass, hit a free kick, so we’re really pleased with him. He and Gregore are like brothers on and off the pitch and that connection will be a real important area for us.”

Mota said he is adapting more to the team each day and felt he played his best game of the preseason on Saturday.

Allen, the local teenager, started consecutive games at left back for Miami in the absence of Gibbs and Shea. His performance belied his youth.

“When we decided to reset the roster, youth was a big part of what we wanted to do,” Neville said. “We believe we’ve got a brilliant set of young players coming through and Noah Allen is a part of that group. He’s been escalated quicker than we thought to the senior team over the last 10 to 12 days because Gibbs and Shea not being with us and he’s shown he can handle playing at this level.”

Overall, Neville is pleased with the work the team did over the week in Charleston, but said there is a lot of work still to be done.

“The pleasing thing at the end was the smiles on the faces and the massive enjoyment of wining together,” Neville said. “Gonzalo celebrated like I used to see him celebrate with Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus. He’s becoming a leader in this football team. He’s enjoying his football a lot. He’s got the freedom to go find space. He’s happy and when Gonzalo’s happy he plays well and when he plays well, he scores goals. He’s entering the season in the best possible way and probably in his best shape and mental state since he came to Inter Miami.”