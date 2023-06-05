Campaigner monitored during pandemic asks Elon Musk to reveal what Twitter knew about alleged spying

Molly Kingsley believes Elon Musk could help uncover the role played by social media companies - Photograph by David Rose, for the Telegraph

A children’s campaigner, secretly monitored by the Government as part of its attempt to curtail criticism of its controversial coronavirus policies, has called on Elon Musk to reveal what Twitter knew about the spying.

Lockdown sceptic Molly Kingsley, whose comments about school closures and face masks were repeatedly flagged to the Counter-Disinformation Unit (CDU), believes the billionaire could help uncover the role played by social media companies in the alleged “state-sanctioned censorship”.

On Saturday, Mr Musk described the CDU as “terrible” after the Daily Telegraph revealed it had collaborated with tech giants to monitor the activities of prominent lockdown critics and those who questioned the mass vaccination of children.

Some lockdown critics had their posts removed from platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Tip of the iceberg

Calling for an independent investigation into the activities of the CDU, Ms Kingsley, 44, a mother of two from Cambridge, said: “Elon Musk must absolutely release what he knows.

“There is now a duty on anyone with insider information on this to put it in the public domain.”

Describing the CDU’s covert observation of her own social media posts as “just the tip of the iceberg”, the former lawyer is considering suing the government for breaching her human rights.

“We need absolute clarity on which ministers and officials knew and authorised this, exactly which agencies were involved and on what scale,” she said.

“Most importantly, we need to know the true impact. Did the collaboration between the Government and social media companies amount to actual censorship? And if so, how on earth was this allowed to happen in a supposedly liberal democracy?”

Balanced debate?

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested the revelations should be investigated by the Covid inquiry, chaired by Baroness Hallett, saying: “That’s the place where we should examine these questions, establish the facts and learn the lessons so we’re prepared for the future.”

But Ms Kingsley said: “I don’t understand how anyone can think the inquiry will be balanced when the whole debate around Covid has been skewed by group think, with one narrative amplified and any dissent stifled.

“We need a separate independent inquiry into whether there has been state-sanctioned censorship.”

Blanket ban

A Government spokesperson (via DSIT) said: “The Counter Disinformation Unit’s purpose is to track narratives and trends using publicly available information online to protect public health and national security.

“It has never tracked the activity of individuals, and has a blanket ban on referring journalists and MPs to social media platforms.”

