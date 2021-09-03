Campaign manager for Yorkton CPC incumbent running online petition against school division mask mandate

The campaign manager for Conservative incumbent Cathay Wagantal has organized a petition calling on Yorkton-area school divisions to change their masking policies for K-6 students. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

The campaign manager for Conservative Party candidate and incumbent for Yorkton-Melville Cathay Wagantall has organized an online petition and is an admin of a Facebook group opposing masking policies implemented by two local school divisions.

Vanessa Andres, who runs Wagantall's re-election campaign, is listed as the creator of a petition directed at the Good Spirit School Division and Christ the Teacher Catholic Schools based in Yorkton.

On the Facebook page, the administrators said the group was formed because of the decision to mandate masks "on K to 6 students while indoors at school and while using school transportation."

"We stand firmly against our children being forced to be masked, and realize that now is our time to stand and fight!"

The Facebook group has more than 1,600 members.

On Sunday Andres wrote on her Facebook page, "I encourage you if you are a concerned parent, guardian, staff, bus driver of GSSD or CTTC on the plan of mandating masks to take a stand with us."

"I'm sharing this as I represent a multitude of concerned individuals who want their voices heard."

Andres linked to the online petition which, as of Friday, has more than 2,4000 signatures.

In the petition, Andres writes, "we believe that all individuals should have the freedom to decide which health measures they choose to implement for themselves and their families. It is concerning that our local health officials would choose to act against the chief medical officer's health recommendation for our province."

Saskatchewan released its return to school plan two weeks ago, which recommended masks in common areas of schools but stopped short of mandating masks.

School divisions in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Yorkton are among those to go further than the provincial recommendations, citing recommendations from local medical health officers.

On Friday, both Regina school divisions made masks mandatory in high schools, days after school started and only a week after originally announcing they would be recommended rather than mandated. The school divisions cited advice from local medical health officers in dealing with rising cases due to the delta variant in the announcement Friday.

Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Paul Merriman, and Education Minister Dustin Duncan have said the school divisions, in conjunction with the local medical health officers, can develop their own policies as they see fit.

Andres's petition cites the Moose Jaw public school division, which has made masks voluntary in classrooms. The division that represents Catholic schools in the Moose Jaw area has mandated masks in classrooms.

"While we understand the continuity of the school divisions, we disagree with the mandate. We fundamentally believe that parents should be entrusted with the decision as to whether or not our children should be masked at school," Andres wrote in the petition.

According to the provincial government, the central east region in which the Yorkton school divisions are located has 49 per cent of 12 to 17 year olds fully vaccinated. The provincial average is 54 per cent.

Overall the region has fully vaccinated 67 per cent of eligible residents, close to the provincial average of 68 per cent.

Candidate says she respects provincial guidelines

Cathay Wagantall responded to CBC's request for comment on Thursday.

"I respect the right of my provincial government to implement and manage public health guidelines."

Local school divisions have been given autonomy over health measures in their schools.

"My campaign will continue to follow all public health measures both locally and provincially," Wagantall said.

Wagantall won re-election in 2019, capturing 76 per cent of the vote in her riding.