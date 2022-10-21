New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County

Fairfield County's Community Foundation
·2 min read

Norwalk, CT, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8.

The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.

“Each of us has power on Election Day that can be exercised with our one vote,” said Mendi Blue Paca, FCCF president and CEO. “Our community – and country -- is better off when everyone’s voice is heard. To that end, we aim to raise awareness among all the citizens of the county to make a plan to vote on Nov. 8.”

The effort to educate Fairfield County voters comes in the wake of a recently released study, “Cost of Voting in the American States,” that found Connecticut ranks 30th in the nation when it comes to the ease of voting, making it one of the “Most Restrictive States” in the country.

With no early voting in Connecticut and limitations applying for an absentee ballot, the Get Out the Vote campaign is largely focused on raising awareness about the upcoming election, and encouraging Fairfield County residents to make a plan to show up at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Our emphasis in this campaign is both to impart the vital importance of voting, but also of the need to plan ahead to help assure that Election Day gets on people’s calendars. It’s critical that people make any necessary arrangements now to ensure they have time to cast their vote and make sure their voice is heard,” Blue Paca said.

For more information on how to make a voting plan, or the Get Out The Vote campaign, please visit votefairfieldcounty.org.

About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is partnering with our community to create a county where every person has an equitable opportunity to thrive. We work closely with community organizations, nonprofits, businesses and philanthropists to address challenges and identify opportunities to create a stronger, more vibrant community. Informed by three decades of partnering with and serving our community, we have awarded more than $365 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond.

###

CONTACT: Lauren Stewart Fairfield County's Community Foundation 8046909966 lauren@turn-two.co


