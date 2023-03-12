‘Camp Yellowjackets’ Brings Showtime’s Spooky Hit to SXSW

For South by Southwest attendees hungry for more “Yellowjackets,” Showtime knew exactly what to do.

The network behind 2022’s smash hit series about a high school soccer team that ends up stranded in the wilderness brought Camp Yellowjackets to Austin, transforming a massive Fair Market space into key locations from the series. From signature cocktails to activities to a spooky portrait booth, altar, and the comfort of “dead guy”s cabin, the entire activation was filled with details out of a super fan’s dream.

Multiple culinary experiences were inspired by Misty (Samantha Hanratty) accidentally giving the entire team psychedelic mushrooms in Season 1. There was no plane wreck, but a piece of fuselage and campfire sat on the outside stage, where DJ Hesta Prynn played ’90s hits on opening night. Cast members in attendance took photos and mingled, teasing Season 2 as much as they could exclusively for IndieWire.

Inside the cabin, visitors could take a seat, unwind a little — and search for clues, citizen detective-style. The mysterious symbol of the woods appears drawn on a foggy window, and Jackie’s journal (a point of contention in Season 1’s continuity) sits in a corner, ready to be perused. Fans entered with a wave of snow (now not an unfamiliar sight in Texas), but the flakes really fell in the activation’s centerpiece: Lottie’s altar (Courtney Eaton), where the girls offer a blood sacrifice in the Season 1 finale — a hint at the bloodshed and violence to come.

Check out photos below from the first official Camp Yellowjackets by Showtime.

