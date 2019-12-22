At camp with UAE Team Emirates - Gallery

UAE Team Emirates

For UAE Team Emirates their recent training camp in Calpe, Spain was just as much about analyzing the 2019 season as it was about meeting the new signings that have joined ahead of 2020.

In total the team have eight riders bolstering their ranks with Davide Formolo, Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Joseph Dombrowski three of the high profile riders joining a team that already includes Fabio Aru, Alexander Kristoff, Fernando Gaviria and 2020 Tour de France contender, Jan Polanc.



The majority of the camp was spent training on the roads around Calpe, where a number of WorldTour teams base themselves over the winter. The UAE Team Emirates squad also used the two-week block in December to integrate their new stars, as you can see from the gallery we've included below.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more

UAE Team Emirates roster for 2020

The perfect partnership: Gaviria and Richeze reunited at UAE

Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2019-2020 team training camps

McNulty set to make Grand Tour debut at 2020 Vuelta a España

Pogacar to make Tour de France debut in 2020

Image 1 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 2 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 3 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 4 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 5 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 6 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 7 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 8 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 9 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 10 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 11 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 12 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 13 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 14 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 15 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Image 16 of 16