Camp North End’s first craft brewery has a pass-through window to a local restaurant.

Camp North End is getting its first craft brewery on Friday, Nov. 13, with the long-anticipated opening of Free Range Brewing.

On your first visit, look for a large industrial sliding door near the front entrance featuring a mural of bees designed by local illustrator Dustin Harbin. The mural was painted by the brewery family and it is a nod to their beekeeping practice and passion for protecting bee communities. The side of the brewery also features a colorful mural by local artist Sharon Dowell.

Also look for the the 100-year-old handcrafted oak wood bar.

Free Range Brewing’s Camp North End location will serve a rotating menu of featured brews as well as favorites from its flagship location, including the You’re Everything I Knead sourdough IPA and the Cream of the Crop cream ale. The brewery will also serve beers from other breweries and will have a large wine list.

Take your beverage to go: Much of the beverage menu will be available to-go. Order what you’d like then consume it on the back patio or on the Camp North End campus.

Creative food solution

Can’t decide between craft beer or a nice dinner? Here, you won’t have to. The brewery is located next door to Leah & Louise — with a pass-through window between the two. “The Colliers are longtime collaborators and friends of ours,” Free Range Brewing co-owner Jason Alexander said in a statement.

“When we found out they would be next door to us, our brains got working on how we could collaborate together and build a stronger partnership. We’re working with them to create a special menu from Leah & Louise that will be available to our customers right at the bar.”

This is the second location for Free Range, which opened in Villa Heights in 2015.

“Our original business model was created to bring people into our space to experience our beer and community events,” Alexander said in a statement. “Before COVID-19, we had only bottled a few special brews, but we adapted quickly and started canning. We are now able to offer a variety of our brews in 12-ounce cans as well as crowlers.”

Free Range Brewing’s other culinary partners include Jamie Swofford (The Chef’s Farmer), Riverbend Malt House, Epiphany Malt, Farmhouse BBQ, Freshlist, Moonbox Bakery, Pure Intentions Coffee, HEX Coffee, Dukes Bread.

301 Camp Road

