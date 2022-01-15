HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2022 / Camp Gladiator and ISSA are announcing an upcoming free fitness webinar for personal trainers. This webinar will take place on Saturday, January 15 from 1 PM to 3 PM Central Standard Time. Trainers will have the opportunity to earn CEUs and gather fresh ideas for new workouts.

At this webinar, participants will have the chance to learn valuable information and tips from some of the top fitness professionals in the industry.

Presenter Josh Bryant holds an MFS, CSC, and PES, and he is also the author of Amazon's number one selling book, Jailhouse Strong. At the webinar, he will be discussing bodyweight exercises and how to use a slam ball. This is designed to show participants how to become stronger, faster, and fitter using minimal equipment to create a total body fitness routine.

Ty Bradshaw, CPT, and CNC will be discussing how trainers can build a sustainable lifelong career. Trainer burnout is a very real phenomenon-and he will share strategies to help trainers be more productive and to better use their time to create a sustainable career.

Cody Hill, CPT, and CISSN will talk about designing workouts using the seven primal movement patterns. This portion of the discussion will help personal trainers learn how to customize workouts using each of these patterns. By the end, trainers will see how form and function need not be sacrificed, even during large group training sessions.

Registration for free at campgladiator.com/impact-week .

Camp Gladiator offers online , on-demand, and outdoor boot camp-style workouts. For more than nine years in a row, this business has ranked as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies .

This company's inception came about to fill a gap within the fitness industry. Fitness enthusiasts need fun, challenging workouts-and that is what Camp Gladiator works hard to provide. Camp Gladiator's vision is to create opportunities for people to become a part of a life-changing community that is centered on fitness. To do this, they have great trainers at convenient locations and offer affordable costs to make fitness more accessible for everyone.

Story continues

Camp Gladiator has its roots in the TV show American Gladiator. Ally Davidson tried out for the show in 2007 mere hours before her wedding-and that led to a honeymoon competing on the show. With winnings earned from the show, Ally and her husband started Camp Gladiator in 2008. What began as a program in a Dallas, Texas parking lot with around 40 Campers has grown into a major community that has spread to more than 3,500 outdoor locations throughout the United States in addition to their online and on-demand workout options. It's all about group fitness training because, at the core, Camp Gladiator believes that everyone can become better together.

CONTACT:

Jenny Patton

Camp Gladiator

jenny@campgladiator.com

SOURCE: Camp Gladiator





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683642/Camp-Gladiator-and-ISSA-are-Announcing-an-Upcoming-Free-Fitness-Webinar-for-Personal-Trainers



