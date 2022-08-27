Camp Bestival: 'Amazing support' for early bird festival tickets

Organisers of Shropshire's Camp Bestival have thanked revellers for their "amazing support" as the first tickets for the 2023 event went on sale.

Thousands descended on Weston Park for the festival's first year in the county, which saw Fat Boy Slim, Becky Hill and Rag 'n' Bone Man headlining.

A number of "super early bird" tickets went on sale on Friday for next year.

Event Co-curator Rob da Bank said work has already begun on the event.

The Shropshire event - held on the former site of the V Festival - is the second Camp Bestival offering, after demand grew amid the success of the Dorset-based original.

The 2023 event will run from 17 to 20 August, with acts set to perform to be announced in the future.

Rob da Bank said: "We'd like to thank everyone for the amazing support we've had for early bird tickets to Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023.

"We are over the moon to see so many families set to return to Weston Park, as well as lots of new families who have booked their first adventure next year."

Curating the festival with his wife, Josie, he said the pair had "already started working on the event and have so many ideas to bring to the festival".

"We cannot wait to return. Roll on 2023," he added.

Chief executive officer of the Weston Park Foundation Colin Sweeney previously said the team was "delighted" Camp Bestival had made the historic estate its second home.

