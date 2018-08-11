Camirand grabs pole position for NASCAR Pinty’s race at GP3R

In this morning’s practice session, Kevin Lacroix set the fastest time in 1:07.359 aboard the No. 74 Dodge. Marc-Antoine Camirand was second in the No. 22 Chevrolet (1:07.682) and L.P. Dumoulin, third in the No. 47 Dodge (1:07.843).

Adam Martin, Martin Cote, Raymond Guay, Cole Powell, Larry Jackson, Jocelyn Fecteau and Brett Taylor made up Group 1. Martin set a time of 1:10.950, and then Fecteau set the quickest time with a 1:10.282. At the end, the order was Fecteau leading Martin, Powell, Guay and Taylor.

Group 2 comprised Luc Lesage, James Vance, Frédéric Gabillon, Donald Theetge, Simon Dion-Viens, Mark Dilley and Jean-François Laberge. Dion-Viens went on top of the charts with a 1:08.665. Moments later, Gabillon went first overall with a time of 1:08.503. James Vance was third in front of Donald Theetge. Group 2 classification was Gabillon ahead of Dion-Viens, Vance, Theetge and Dilley.

Kevin Lacroix, Marc-Antoine Camirand, the Dumoulin Bros, Alex Tagliani, D.J. Kennington and Andrew Ranger made up Group 3.

J.F. Dumoulin went second quick on his first lap with a 1:08.575. Moments later, Lacroix moved to P1 with a time of 1:07.749. Camirand set the second fastest time, before he moved to first spot with a 1:07.721. Then, Camirand went even faster with a 1:07.179.

Ranger set the second fastest time and Tagliani moved to fourth. “Tag” pushed as hard as he could, powersliding his car around the twisty circuit, but did not improve on the scorching tarmac.

So, Camirand captured pole position for the race. He will be leading Ranger, Lacroix, Tagliani, Kennnington, L.P. Dumoulin, J.F. Dumoulin, Gabillon Dion-Viens and Vance.

The reigning NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, Alex Labbe, will participate in tomorrow’s race. Labbe finished 9th in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio earlier in the day. He will make his way back tonight and will be on the starting grid tomorrow, starting last and not having turned a wheel in Trois-Rivières this weekend.