Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'

Amethyst Tate
·3 min read
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Even though Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL last month, his girlfriend Camille Kostek isn't buying it yet.

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," Kostek, 30, told Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week.

"I feel like him and Tom [Brady] are just having fun," she added of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. "Like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"

Kostek was referencing how 44-year-old Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced he was retiring from the NFL in February only to return to the Buccaneers less than two months later.

Similarly, 33-year-old Gronkowski, already retired from the NFL once before, in March 2019, but ultimately returned in April 2020 to join Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate, in Tampa Bay.

After the NFL star announced his first retirement from football, Kostek opened up about her boyfriend's decision during an interview with Extra. The model said that Gronkowski might "convince himself" to return to the sport, adding that the tight end is "someone who likes to mess around."

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady

In June, however, Gronkowski announced his second retirement with a post on Twitter, saying his head is "held high" thanks to the bonds he's formed and numerous achievements he's been able to accomplish.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote in part.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well," he added. "From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas."

In an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss last week, the four-time Superbowl champion confirmed he plans to stay away from the football field.

"I'm done with football," he told ESPN. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me...But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures."

And not even Brady could change his mind, he added.

"I would answer (the call), obviously," Gronkowski said of a hypothetical request from Brady. "I would answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good."

"But I wouldn't go back to football," he said. "No."

