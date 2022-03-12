Camille Cottin on how Lady Gaga’s method acting impacted roles in House Of Gucci

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

French actress Camille Cottin has said Lady Gaga would not speak to her outside of shooting scenes for House Of Gucci as their characters were rivals within the film.

The Killing Eve star plays Paola Franchi in Sir Ridley Scott’s crime drama, who drives a wedge between Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, played by Gaga, when she begins an affair with the fashion mogul.

Gaga has previously revealed the lengths she went to in her method acting for the role, including spending a year-and-a-half in character and speaking with an Italian accent for nine months.

House of Gucci UK Premiere &#x002013; London
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci (Ian West/PA)

Cottin, 43, told The Guardian that as Gaga would not break character at all, she told her co-star that she could not talk to her outside their scenes because their characters were enemies.

She added: “She did it in a very lovely way. I didn’t know her, but I’d seen the documentary about her.

“And you can see how she wouldn’t be where she is if she wasn’t such a hard worker. Very focused. I have a lot of admiration and respect.”

The actress said she hopes to meet with Gaga again and that she was unhappy about the pop star being snubbed for her role in the Oscar nominations as she thinks she is “fantastic”.

House Of Gucci centres around Gaga’s Patrizia, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that scandalised Italy.

When asked whether she had ever considered method acting her role, Cottin admitted: “To be honest, I would have loved to do this.

“But as a mum, if I come and pick up my children as an assassin trainer? Handing them a croissant and saying: ‘Be careful, we’re being watched,’ pushing them into a black car,” she jokingly added.

The Parisian actress is also known for her role as assassin trainer Helene in seasons three and four of the spy thriller Killing Eve, where she plays a high-ranking member of the secret organisation the Twelve.

She teased that the recently released season four will see the characters trying to track down Helene.

Cottin’s career has also seen her star in the short-lived French remake of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, called Mouche, and in the French series Call My Agent! (known as Dix Pour Cent in France).

The comedy was a hit on Netflix and follows the employees of a Parisian talent agency who must scramble to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat after the death of the founder.

Amazon Prime Video is now developing a UK remake of the series which will feature cameos from stars including The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

Cottin’s character Andrea will inspire a character for the UK version called Rebecca, who will be played by Lydia Leonard.

The actress said: “I have a great trust and faith in the British remake.

“I’m a huge fan of British fiction, and TV, and I think you’re doing amazing things.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Paralympic wake-up call: Last-shot win helps Canada to wheelchair curling semifinals

    Canada's wheelchair curling team will play for a medal at the Beijing Paralympics. It took the final rock in the last of the 10 round robin matches, but the Canadian squad was able to secure a spot in the semifinal by defeating Norway 7-6 on Thursday. In a rematch of their thrilling semifinal from PyeongChang 2018, Canada (7-3) will face China (8-2) again for a berth in the gold-medal game. The Canadians agonizingly lost 4-3 to China four years ago on the last rock, but secured a 7-3 victory ove

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.