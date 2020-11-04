Camilla visits Field of Remembrance to pay respects to war dead

The Duchess of Cornwall has paid tribute to Britain’s war dead by placing a cross in Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance, taking over the role from the Duke of Sussex.

Camilla honoured the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for their country, and stood in solemn silence as the Last Post was played.

She carried out the public engagement in central London ahead of Armistice Day next week – and one day before England enters a second national lockdown.

Lest we forget 🌹 pic.twitter.com/O7ReLyCBrK — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 4, 2020

Only a small number of socially distanced veterans attended the event this year instead of the 1,200 veterans and their families that normally gather, as the nation battles the Covid-19 outbreak.

Camilla remarked: “It is such a shame that there aren’t people here this year.”

For the past seven years, the annual royal visit to the Field of Remembrance was the duty of the Duke of Sussex, who served in the armed forces for a decade.

But with Harry quitting royal life to move to the US, Camilla took on the engagement this year in place of her stepson, and looks set to carry on with the role in future years.

She had been due to join Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at the event in 2019, but pulled out after falling ill.

View photos The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Field of Remembrance in 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA) More

Poppy Factory president, Surgeon Rear Admiral Jarvis, said the event was moving despite the lack of crowds.

“There is a certain level of poignancy in doing it this way, in this weird world in which we all now live,” he said.

“The duchess is an incredibly supportive patron of The Poppy Factory so I think this will now become a regular thing.

“Prince Harry has obviously got other preoccupations at the moment. We will see what happens over the next year. We think that (her regular involvement) would be very nice.”

View photos The Duchess of Cornwall pays tribute to Britain’s war dead (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA) More

Camilla was dressed in a Rifles dress – she is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment – and a dark military-style coat by Mr Roy, a Rifles hat by Philip Treacy, and wore a regimental brooch, as well as a poppy brooch.

At one point the duchess wore a Royal British Legion poppy mask as she went into St Margaret’s Church to sign a visitor’s book.

She also spent a few moments at the plot laid in memory of the Lancers, the regiment with which her late war hero father, Major Bruce Shand, served.

Story continues