Camilla Thurlow praised for pictures of her breastfeeding in wedding dress

Golden Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt thrilled fans when they announced they'd tied the knot in front of friends and family in a beautiful ceremony earlier this month.

The special day came after they announced their engagement in February this year, with Jamie popping the question with a little help from their baby daughter Nell, who wore a baby grow saying, "Mummy will you marry my daddy?"

Nell was born in October 2020, and - of course - was a huge part of Camilla and Jamie's big day, featuring in serene snaps posted on social media looking cute in a cream dress.

A few days after the event, the Love Island star went beyond picture perfect and spoke about the difficult reality of getting married as a new mum, earning tonnes of praise for posting images of herself breastfeeding Nell in her wedding dress.

"I have had a lot of messages asking what it was like having a 10 month baby and organising a wedding. The first thing I will say is having Nell at our wedding, surrounded by our family and friends was heavenly and I wouldn't change a thing," Camilla wrote on Instagram.





"But I should also be honest, that it did end up being trickier than I had anticipated a few months ago partly because just before the wedding we hit a pretty difficult teething and separation anxiety period. On the day itself, even though I managed to keep her solid meals on schedule and also had plenty of snacks available, she wanted a lot of milk feeds from me throughout the day, in the evening she did want me to settle her and then she spent a lot of the night awake," Camilla added in the caption which appeared with photos of herself feeding Nell with Jamie looking on.

Speaking about the sleep deprivation often suffered by new parents, Camilla said it was a "struggle" at times.

"Every problem seems so much worse when you haven't had much sleep! However, I am very, very lucky, I have an amazing support system who all did their bit to help me out both in the lead up and on the day itself," she said.

Camilla concluded her candid post by saying that having Nell has ultimately changed her perspective, which made her wedding day all the more enjoyable.

"As someone who can really sweat the small stuff, not having time to do that actually kept my eyes away from the details and instead on the bigger picture of the whole day and celebrating love, joy and happiness with our family and friends and it really did end up being the absolutely perfect day for us."

In the comments of Camilla's post, fans heaped praise on the reality TV star.

"That second photo of you feeding Nell is just stunning! I love that women refuse to be bullied out of feeding in public by small minded over opinionated individuals, you looked completely stunning," one fan said.



"I am living for those breastfeeding photos!!! So beautiful! Thank you for sharing them and helping normalise breastfeeding," another added.

We love Camilla's honesty and we're sending our best wishes to the newlyweds.

