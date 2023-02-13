Camilla to miss events in West Midlands after contracting ‘seasonal illness’

The Queen Consort has been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after contracting a “seasonal illness”, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla was due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, to celebrate its centenary, and later that day a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen Consort was suffering from a “seasonal illness” but it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

Camilla who has contracted a seasonal illness is hoping to be well enough to attend an event on Wednesday. Finnbarr Webster/PA

Camilla has a busy week of events ahead of her and the spokesman said she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake an engagement on Wednesday.

The Queen Consort caught Covid early last year and had to cancel her appearance at a number of events in the aftermath of the illness.

The Princess Royal deputised for Camilla at the Cheltenham festival last March, as she was pacing herself after overcoming the virus. She also missed a Commonwealth event.

Camilla with actor John Simm during an event publicising her Reading Room. The Queen Consort hopes to attend an event on Wednesday celebrating her project. Gareth Fuller/PA

On Wednesday, Camilla, joined by the King, is due to host a Clarence House reception to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club The Reading Room with authors and members of literacy charities.

The following day Charles and Camilla are scheduled to attend a reception at Milton Keynes to celebrate the metropolis being awarded city status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.