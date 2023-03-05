Camilla features in Antiques Roadshow episode at Eden Project

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will feature in an episode of the Antiques Roadshow which was filmed in Cornwall.

The Queen Consort filmed at the Eden Project near St Austell last summer.

Camilla brought two of her own personal items for the BBC One show's experts to appraise.

Peter Stewart, the chief purpose officer at the Eden Project, said it was a "total privilege" to welcome Camilla.

Viewers will see The Queen Consort present a rare snuffbox from the Royal Collection made from Cornish silver, and a copy of Elegy in A Country Churchyard by poet Thomas Gray.

Duncan Campbell, an expert and silver specialist on the show, said the snuffbox was the first all-English silver he had seen in his career.

Camilla said she was interested in the poetry book's binding, which was done in 1899 by the Guild of Women Binders.

Fiona Bruce, who has presented Antiques Roadshow since 2008, said the Queen Consort was "just terrific fun".

"She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme and chat to everyone."

Later in the episode, the Queen Consort and Bruce attempt to guess the true purpose of three unusual items offered up by jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn.

The presenter also discussed with Camilla her close connection to the Eden Project and her support for The Big Lunch, a charity based at the Cornish site encouraging people to come together with their local community to share a meal.

After the broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, the episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.