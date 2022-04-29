Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Teams Up with Mary Berry for Platinum Jubilee Pudding Contest

Chris Jackson/Getty Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Mary Berry

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is on the hunt for pudding fit for a (literal) queen!

BBC One announced on Friday evening that Camilla, 74, has joined former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry for the culmination of Fortnum & Mason's competition to find a pudding that will be named in Queen Elizabeth's honor as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier this year, Fortnum & Mason invited U.K. citizens ages 8 and up "to create the perfect platinum pudding recipe" to help mark the Queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

A one-hour celebratory special — The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking — airs on BBC One on May 12, and charts the historic baking competition, which set out to find an original and celebratory cake, tart or pudding for the Queen.

"Following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge, this winning recipe will go down in history and become part of the British food story," BBC said in a press release. "Up and down the country on Jubilee weekend, the winning recipe will be recreated at street parties, family events, community gatherings and Big Jubilee Lunches as the centerpiece to the nation's celebrations as the Platinum Pudding."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Coin Unveiled — and It Features Her Favorite Pastime!

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

After receiving nearly 5,000 entries from across the U.K., a group of judges — including Mary Berry, MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan — narrowed the dessert entries down to a final five.

Once the historic decision is made, Berry will introduce Camilla — who will be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles one day takes the throne, in accordance with Queen Elizabeth's recently shared wish — to announce the winning recipe.

Story continues

In 2019, Queen Elizabeth was joined by her three heirs — son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George — at Buckingham Palace to prepare four special Christmas puddings, which traditionally bring good luck.

In a video shared on social media, Prince George went to work mixing the ingredients together in front of a large Christmas tree.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On #ABerryRoyalChristmas Mary Berry joins The Duchess of Cambridge behind the scenes at @RHSWisley to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. pic.twitter.com/FF2cZL5WqD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2019

Berry is a huge hit with the royal family — including the little princes and princesses!

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared in a 2019 Christmas special with the beloved British cook, where they revealed that their son Prince Louis, who was only 1 at the time, was a fan.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate said.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, 'That's Mary Berry' … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," she added.