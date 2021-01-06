Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reveals Her Childhood Hobby as She Talks with Best-Selling Author

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has always loved horses. Now, she reveals she also has a love for sketching them.

In a conversation with writer Charlie Mackesy for her new book club, which she recently launched on Instagram, Camilla, 73, tells the author, "I just, I love I just love your drawings. I've spent my whole life as a child doodling horses."

"I used to do it everywhere, but mine unfortunately, haven't turned out like yours," she adds.

Camilla's Reading Room helps promote her latest initiative to encourage literacy and celebrate her love of books.

Talking with writer Mackesy, whose book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse has been a best-seller for a year in the U.K., the duchess says, "I've read it so many times. You know, it's an easy read but it's a deep read at the same time."

And Makesy has shared a new drawing of an owl that publicizes Camilla's new venture, The Reading Room.

Charlie Mackesy The new owl drawing by artist Charlie Mackesy

Makesy tells the duchess, "I used to volunteer teaching people to draw in a place. And a lot of them, people had, you know, they were in the 80s a lot of them."

"And I remember saying to them that they always said 'I can't draw, I can't draw' and I said, 'Well, you can, it's just you can't draw like other people. But does that matter to you? Why not just draw like only you could draw and then try and accept that.' And once they'd understood that, that their drawings needn't be as the same as others, they then went, they just they were unstoppable, these people," he shared.

In the conversation, released as the U.K. undergoes its third national lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, Camilla adds, "Probably in these lockdowns, I should have just sat down and and tried to do a lot more drawing and I just actually immersed myself into books."

Camilla has regularly promoted the benefits of reading through her public work, taking part in public readings with children and speaking at books award ceremonies.

And her love of artwork is mirrored by her painter-husband Prince Charles, who is well known for his watercolors of Scottish scenes and of his own homes, Highgrove and Birkhall, and other sites close to his heart.