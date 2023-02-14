Camilla to wear Queen Mary’s crown at Coronation without Koh-i-Noor diamond

The Queen Consort will be crowned alongside the King at Westminster Abbey on May 6 - Max Mumby/Indigo

The Queen is to become the first consort since the 18th century to reuse a crown at the Coronation after opting against the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s crown at the ceremony, which takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Buckingham Palace said that the choice was made “in the interests of sustainability and efficiency”.

The crown was commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V, and made by Garrard’s for the 1911 coronation.

At the time, it was mounted with the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

This time, it will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who held them in her personal collection and often wore them as brooches.

Four of the crown’s eight detachable arches will also be removed to create a different look to that of 1911.

It came after plans for the Queen to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond were reconsidered amid fears of a diplomatic row.

Last October, India’s ruling party warned that the move would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

Royal sources insisted at the time that the King and his team were “acutely aware” of the need to consider current sensitivities and wanted the coronation to reflect modern times as well as tradition.

The diamond was taken from India by Nader Shah, an Iranian ruler, in 1739, and changed hands several times before being presented to Queen Victoria in 1849 after the British East India Company’s annexation of Punjab.

It has traditionally been worn by consorts including Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary.

Most recently, in 1937, it was moved from Queen Mary’s crown to the one made for Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, for her coronation alongside George VI.

King George V and Queen Mary immediately after the coronation at Buckingham Palace in 1911 - DEA/Biblioteca Ambrosiana

The choice of Queen Mary’s crown marks the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort rather than a new commission.

The last such occasion was in 1727, when Queen Caroline, the consort of George II, wore a crown belonging to Mary of Modena, the consort of James II.

The crown was removed from display at the Tower of London this week for modification work.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that minor changes and additions would be undertaken by Mark Appleby, the Crown Jeweller, who was appointed by the late Queen in 2017.

The modifications will be in keeping with the longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is “unique to the occasion”, and “reflects the Consort’s individual style.”

The design of Queen Mary’s crown was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s crown of 1902.

It is composed of a silver frame, lined with gold, and set with 2,200 diamonds, mainly brilliant-cut, with some rose-cut. It is fitted with a purple velvet cap with an ermine band.

In 1911, Cullinan III and IV were set temporarily in the crown, alongside the Koh-i-Noor. At the time, The Daily Telegraph wrote: “It has no jewels but diamonds, and the diamonds cluster together as if they had no support but their own light.”

In 1937, the Cullinan V was inserted when Queen Mary wore it as a regal circlet, without the arches, for the coronation of her son, King George VI.

Meanwhile, the Koh-i-Noor was moved to the crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Cullinan III and IV were set as a brooch.

St Edward’s crown, which will be used for the Coronation of the King, has now been returned to public display at the Tower of London following modification work.