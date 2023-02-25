Camila Morrone Tells Bonkers Story Where Robert Pattinson Saved The Day... Eventually

Argentine-American actor Camila Morrone will never forget the day that Argentina won the 2022 soccer World Cup.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star recalled how a broken doorknob trapped her inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s guest room just as she was about to leave the couple’s London home to catch the epic December clash with France in a pub.

Morrone managed to watch some of the final on her iPhone, chewing through international data in the process.

“Batman” star Pattinson and model and actor Waterhouse kindly returned from a family Christmas gathering in the countryside to set Morrone free.

They broke down the door ― but Pattinson then accidentally closed it again and trapped the trio inside.

Forced to watch more of the match on the smartphone, Pattinson eventually got them out with the help of a credit card and scissors.

“This is like a Macaulay Culkin movie or something,” joked Kimmel.

Watch the interview here:

And the trailer for Amazon Prime’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” here:

