Camila Mendes Says “Riverdale” Stars' Group Text Is Still 'Lit' and Dishes on What They Chat About (Exclusive)

Camila Mendes tells 'PEOPLE in 10' that she and her former 'Riverdale' costars "really lean on each other" as they navigate the next "phase of our lives" following the hit CW series

Camila Mendes is staying connected to her former Riverdale costars six months after the series finale aired.

On the latest episode of PEOPLE in 10, the 29-year-old actress opens up about saying goodbye to the hit CW series and her lasting bond with her castmates.

“I think I was very ready for this next chapter by the time it was over, even though it was obviously really emotional and sad as it was ending,” she says. “I was kind of ready to age out of that phase and enter this new phase and I think it's been kind of effortless.”

The Upgraded star adds: “I think I've just kind of been really happy to have a little bit more free time and enjoying more quality time with people that I didn't get to see as much.”

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Camila Mendes at Prime Video's "Upgraded" New York Special Screening held at IPIC Theaters on February 7, 2024 in New York, New York.

When host Makho Ndlovu asked if her group chat with costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch was “lit,” she responds, “It's pretty lit. I gotta say.”

“No, it's not even like… It's not spicy,” shares Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge on the series. “It's more just all of us like venting about things that are worrying us or being like, ‘Hey, are you guys also experiencing this?’ Like, we really lean on each other, especially coming out of this phase of our lives.”

“We're all kind of experiencing the same anxieties at the same time and it's really nice to have people who relate to you and that way,” she continues.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch

In June, Mendes commemorated wrapping the series — which ran for seven seasons on The CW — with an emotional Instagram tribute which featured adorable snapshots of behind-the-scenes moments with her costars.



“that’s a wrap on veronica 💔” the Do Revenge actress wrote beside the images. “there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

“it doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us,” she continued.

Mendes went on to thank the show's "loyal fans" for "actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. the handmade art and handwritten letters."

"i have endless appreciation for you guys," she wrote. "thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves.”

Mendes then concluded her tribute by expressing her gratitude to the "hard-working" crew, her "beautiful family of talented" co-stars, and Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for all of the memories over the years.

The CW Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on "Riverdale"

In her carousel of photos, the Riverdale star shared a sweet snap of her and costar Reinhart (Betty) donning their ‘50s wardrobe outfits. She also showcased a selfie of her and Reinhart in a group hug with KJ Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) — aka the “core four” — and some BTS memories with Petsch (Cheryl), Casey Cott (Kevin), Vanessa Morgan (Toni), Nicholas Barasch (Julian) and Charles Melton (Reggie).

Mendes also revealed on her Instagram Story that she got a new tattoo — a simple drawing of her pearl birthstone, which happens to also be Veronica’s “signature gemstone” — to celebrate the momentous occasion. "new tat to celebrate the end of an era," she captioned the black-and-white shot.

Mendes starred as Veronica since The CW show — which is very loosely based on the Archie Comics — premiered in 2017.

The show originally focused on the characters as high school students investigating the mysterious murder of Jason Blossom. As the show continued, it began to embrace genre-bending and outrageous storylines, playing with everything from serial killers to superpowers to time travel. The final season focused on the characters being stuck in the ‘50s, with no memories of the events of the previous seasons, after a comet wiped out the town in the season 6 finale.

Riverdale can be streamed in full on Netflix.



