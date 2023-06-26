Camila Mendes Pens Emotional Tribute to 'Riverdale' on Last Day Filming: 'Saying Goodbye to an Entire Life'

Mendes said that walking away from the series, which ends its seven-season run on The CW on Aug. 23, will be a "mourning process" for all of the cast

The CW Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on 'Riverdale'

Camila Mendes is bidding farewell to Veronica Lodge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Riverdale star, 28, revealed she had officially wrapped filming on the series, which is set to end in August after seven seasons on The CW.

To commemorate the occasion, Mendes penned an emotional Instagram tribute to Riverdale and shared a carousel featuring adorable snapshots of behind-the-scenes moments with her costars.

“that’s a wrap on veronica 💔” the Do Revenge actress wrote beside the images. “there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

“it doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us,” she continued.

Mendes went on to thank the show's "loyal fans" for "actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. the handmade art and handwritten letters."

"i have endless appreciation for you guys," she wrote. "thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves.”

Mendes then concluded her tribute by expressing her gratitude to the "hard-working" crew, her "beautiful family of talented" co-stars, and Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for all of the memories over the years.

Amy Sussman/Getty Camila Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023

Related: 'Riverdale' Gang Is Stuck in the '50s — and Back in High School — in First Season 7 Trailer

"thank you for all the precious time put into this show. thank you for the core memories. i’m really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you 🫡" she wrote.

In her carousel of photos, the Riverdale star shared a sweet snap of her and costar Lili Reinhart (Betty) donning their ‘50s wardrobe outfits. She also showcased a selfie of her and Reinhart in a group hug with KJ Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) — aka the “core four” — and some BTS memories with Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Casey Cott (Kevin), Vanessa Morgan (Toni), Nicholas Barasch (Julian) and Charles Melton (Reggie).

Mendes also revealed on her Instagram Story that she got a new tattoo — a simple drawing of her pearl birthstone, which happens to also be Veronica’s “signature gemstone” — to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"new tat to celebrate the end of an era," she captioned the black-and-white shot.

Camila Mendes/ Instagram Camila Mendes tattoo instagram story

Related: 'Riverdale' Cast: Everything to Know

Mendes has starred as Veronica since the CW show — which is very loosely based on the Archie Comics — premiered in 2017.

It originally focused on the characters as high school students investigating the mysterious murder of Jason Blossom. As the show continued, it began to embrace genre-bending and outrageous storylines, playing with everything from serial killers to superpowers to time travel. The final season focuses on the characters being stuck in the ‘50s, with no memories of the events of the previous seasons, after a comet wiped out the town in the season 6 finale.

Story continues

Other cast members have also been saying their goodbyes as filming on Riverdale wraps. Reinhart shared a five-part Instagram post series, featuring photos with her costars and glimpses into their behind-the-scenes lives, while Apa posted a sweet selfie of him and Reinhart together.

Related: Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Previously Dating Their 'Riverdale' Costars

In May 2022, it was revealed that season 7 would be Riverdale’s last.

"I'm a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way,” The CW's chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, with the series finale scheduled for Aug. 23.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.