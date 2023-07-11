Camila Mendes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso: 'Always in Our Own Little World'

The 'Riverdale' leading lady first teased the romance with her 'Música' costar in November with an Instagram photo of Mancuso hugging her

Camila Mendes/Instagram Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso are celebrating one year of love!

The Riverdale star, 29, shared a snapshot on Instagram Monday of her embracing and kissing Mancuso on the cheek in honor of their anniversary.

“always in our own little world 💭 te amo so much,” she wrote. “One year down, and many more to go 🤞🏽”

Mancuso showed his love for her in the comment section, writing, “Amoooooooooor.”

The pair costarred in Prime Video’s Música, which Mancuso also wrote and directed. Mendes turned heads when she uploaded a carousel of images to her Instagram in November 2022 that featured a shot of Mancuso hugging her and giving her a kiss on the head. "Life update," Mendes captioned the post.

In the months that followed, the actress has kept details on her rumored relationship private. It wasn't until the official day of love that Mendes made her romance with Mancuso official, posting a photo to her Instagram of the two kissing on Valentine's Day.

"meu valentine. te amo so much," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

The same month, Mendes opened up how she makes their long-distance relationship and her plans for Valentine Day’s with the musician and internet personality.

"Honestly, I try to fly out," Mendes, who is based in Los Angeles and Vancouver, told E! News. "Or he tries to fly out as much as possible."

"I'm flying back to Vancouver tonight,” she added of her Valentine’s Day plans. “So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Long-distance life."

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty for LARAS Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso

Mendes previously opened up about her love life in a January episode of the Going Mental podcast, though she declined to mention her partner by name at the time.

"I think I'm gonna keep it that way, for now. I don't know, I'm constantly changing my perspective on it," Mendes said when asked about keeping her relationship under wraps. "Because the thing is, I love so hard when I love that I always want to show off my lover ... I get so mushy gushy with that [stuff]."

"I am still in the honeymoon [phase], but it's one of those situations where I feel like I'm really trying to temper myself," she said of her relationship. "I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.



