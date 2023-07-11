Camila McConaughey Skips Fashion Week to Dye Her Mother-in-Law's Hair at Home: 'Family Duties First'

"House calls appointments coming soon!" the model joked in an Instagram post

David Livingston/Getty, Camila Alves McConaughey/ Instagram Camila McConaughey colors her mother-in-law Kay's hair at home.

Camila Alves McConaughey is used to having professional hair and makeup teams tending to her — but this time, she was on the other side of the salon chair.



The model, 41, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she skipped Paris Fashion Week to give her mother-in-law Kay McConaughey's hair a little refresh.

Alongside a photo of her applying dye to Kay's head with gloved hands, she wrote: "Not at fashion week … but things are pretty exciting and fashionable here! Family duties first … Lord don’t let her hair fall off 🙏🏽🙏🏽 no pressure!!"

She jokingly added, "House calls appointments coming soon! …. stay limbo my friends."

Camila and her husband Matthew McConaughey's mother enjoy a close bond. In March, the two teamed up for an Instagram Live video where the Just Try One Bite author prompted the 91-year-old to offer some words of wisdom.

Asked to share something she often told Matthew and his siblings when they were growing up, she said, "I wanted to tell people about a saying that I said to my three boys over the years. It's, 'Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?' "

The words made such an impact on Matthew that he immortalized them in a special way for his mom.

"I had said it so many times that Matthew made a frame — really, really, really made a frame — and he put on it, 'Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?' And then he put a mirror in the frame, and it's in my house and so every time I go down the hall, I have to have a look at myself and see it," Kay explained.

"So that is a thought for the day for you. It is so easy to make that your thought. Doesn't just have to be today," she said as her daughter-in-law added, "There you go! Thought of the day by Kay McConaughey!"

Camila often posts videos of her and her mother-in-law on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet relationship. To mark Kay's 90th birthday in January of 2022, she shared several clips, including Kay's floral arrangements, balloons and plastic flamingos.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images From left: Camila Matthew McConaughey and Kay McConaughey attend SXSW in 2019.

"Cheers to the woman who always tells it like it is, loves a good glass of Chardonnay, and keeps us all laughing! Wishing you a very happy 90th birthday, from the entire #WomenofToday community 🎉 #MaMacTurns90 #90AndFabulous," wrote Camila, who shares three kids — Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10 — with her actor husband.

The model opened up to PEOPLE about living with her mother-in-law in 2020, sharing at the time that the pair had been spending plenty of time together, including cooking meals in their Austin, Texas kitchen — although she admitted that Kay is more of a "taste-tester" and less of a chef.

"I love that my mother-in-law is lighthearted and helps to keep the laughter alive when we're together," she told PEOPLE. "Her feistiness, positive attitude, and confidence at 88 years old is a daily reminder of mind over matter, and that is so important during these times."

