Camila Giorgi addresses allegations that she faked Covid vaccine certificate

Italy's Camila Giorgi hits a return against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2023 - MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

World No 70 Camila Giorgi has been forced to address allegations that she faked her Covid vaccine certificate in order to attend last year’s Australian Open.

Interrogated in the Melbourne Park interview room after her comfortable first-round win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Giorgi did not deny that one of her vaccinations had been delivered by Daniela Grillone – the doctor who was arrested last February and has since been charged with administering fake serums.

But Giorgi – who is 31 years old and ranked and reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2018 – also claimed that she had received other injections from different doctors. "Of course, the doctor has been investigate," she said, "and she had troubles in this year with the law a few times.

"I just did all my vaccination in different places. So the trouble is hers. Not me. So with that, I'm very calm. Of course, if not, I couldn't come here and play this tennis, I think."

Last year, Grillone had spoken about her role as the doctor for the Giorgi family in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto.

"Shortly before the beginning of summer," Grillone said, "she [Giorgi] had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false proof of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered."

The reliability of Covid data became a talking point at last year’s Australian Open, after Novak Djokovic used a recent bout of the virus to claim that he should be exempt from the tournament’s “vaccinated players only” policy.

Djokovic was initially allowed into Australia, but then deported on the eve of the tournament after the then immigration minister Alex Hawke ruled that he risked becoming a focus for anti-vax sentiment.

Last week, Djokovic told Channel Nine that the deportation saga had turned him into the "villain of the world".