Camila Cabello's Cinderella Movie Reimagining Is Pushed Back to 2021

Camila Cabello‘s acting debut will have to wait a bit longer.

The singer, 23, is starring in Sony Pictures’ upcoming Cinderella movie, but the release date of the film has been pushed back to Feb. 5, 2021, PEOPLE confirms.

Cabello will star as Cinderella in the reimagined classic from James Corden, PEOPLE confirmed in April 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Helmed by Blockers director and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, The Hollywood Reporter said Cabello will also be involved with the film’s music.

RELATED: Camila Cabello to Make Her Movie Debut as Cinderella in New Reimagining from James Corden

Though plot details haven’t been released, the story is reportedly a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. Cabello’s Cuban and Mexican roots will likely play a part in the modern aspect of the story.



Cabello’s film joins a slew of others that have had release dates pushed back including the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, which will now be released in April 2022, Hotel Transylvania 4 with a set release of December 2021 and Tom Holland’s Uncharted, now set for October 2021.

RELATED: Black Widow, Mulan Get New 2020 Release Dates, Thor: Love and Thunder Pushed Back to 2022

Other Sony films that have been pushed back include Jared Leto’s Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

As outbreaks of the coronavirus have surpassed 1 million worldwide, studios have pushed back several films, beginning with No Time To Die, followed by films like Scoob! and Wonder Woman 1984. With movie theaters closed temporarily in an effort to stem the outbreak, other films such as Marvel’s Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder and Disney’s Mulan have also been allotted new release dates.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.