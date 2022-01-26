Camila Cabello's Abs Are Next-Level Toned As She Crushes A Workout In A New IG Vid

Sabrina Talbert
·2 min read
  • Camila Cabello shared a new workout video on her Instagram story.

  • In the video, the 24-year-old "Señorita" songstress is getting a workout in while wearing a black sports bra and patterned biker shorts.

  • Camila stays fit by working out with celebrity trainer Jenna Willis. She also enjoys running, hiking, and paddleboarding.

Camila Cabello just reposted a new workout video on her Instagram story—and her core and arms are looking beyond strong. The singer, 24 was filmed while crushing a sweat sesh with her trainer Jenna Willis. In the video, Camila is using resistance bands to achieve the ultimate core workout while wearing a black sports bra and biker shorts.

Jenna captioned the story, "we out here like."


When Camila's not putting in work with Jenna by her side, she enjoys going on hikes, paddleboarding, and running. And while she leads an active lifestyle, Camila didn't start working out until she became a member of her former band, Fifth Harmony.

In an interview with Pressparty Camila revealed that a fitness instructor was brought on their team to get all the girls healthy and in shape. "I remember the first 20 minutes because I had never worked out before in my life, and I literally threw up," she said.

She also told BBC Radio that she’s made improvements to her diet thanks to her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, noting that he's been a big influence in her fitness journey. "I was not healthy at all before. I never ate vegetables before. Just like, easy vegetables like cucumbers or cold carrots with Caesar. Which I wouldn’t say are hard vegetables," she said, per Hola.

Camila has also been transparent about how working on yourself in the public eye isn't always easy. She went viral on TikTok last July from sharing a video of herself after she went for a run.

In the video, she talks about how she had a moment when she realized she hadn't been "tucking in" her belly, but quickly remember that there was nothing to be ashamed of. "...I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season. I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Well said, Camila.

